Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 74.4% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 47.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 731.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $351.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.47 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.43.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

