General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills updated its FY22 guidance to $3.71-$33.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,987. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

