General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $67.79, but opened at $64.25. General Mills shares last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 26,952 shares traded.

The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

