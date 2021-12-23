Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 403,169 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Genetron alerts:

The company has a market cap of $599.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.