Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.46. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 35,037 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 159,049 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

