GeyserCoin (GSR) Achieves Market Cap of $11,270.12

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 48.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,270.12 and approximately $10.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,387.07 or 1.94516961 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,641,478 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

