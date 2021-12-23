GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Down 10.3%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL) was down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 24.31 and a quick ratio of 24.07.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

