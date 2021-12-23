Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 6.5%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 4,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

