GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $5,467,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 146,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $4,891,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,019,021 shares of company stock valued at $80,999,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 35.07 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

