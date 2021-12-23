Gordon Mattingly Sells 10,000 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gordon Mattingly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

