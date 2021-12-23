Govi Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $12.17 million and $1.03 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Govi has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.93 or 0.08128155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,311.62 or 0.99921459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00073316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,030,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

