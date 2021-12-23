Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $646.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $653.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gray Television.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:GTN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 969,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
