Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $646.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $653.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 55,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 969,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

