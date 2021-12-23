Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,024. The stock has a market cap of $300.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $5,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

