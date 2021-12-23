Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.50

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.50 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 124.80 ($1.65). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.67), with a volume of 622,770 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.05) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158.75 ($2.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.40. The firm has a market cap of £689.78 million and a P/E ratio of 26.24.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.80), for a total value of £40,640.88 ($53,693.86).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

