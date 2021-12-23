Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Up 12.6%

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) shot up 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. 346,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,287,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenland Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of $78.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

