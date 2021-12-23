Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

