GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 175,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,153,606 shares.The stock last traded at $11.17 and had previously closed at $10.97.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
