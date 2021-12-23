GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 175,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,153,606 shares.The stock last traded at $11.17 and had previously closed at $10.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

