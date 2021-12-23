Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.09. Grifols shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 649,309 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

