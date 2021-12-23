Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $446.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.46. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

