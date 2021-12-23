GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

GILD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.38. 39,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

