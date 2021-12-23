GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.66. 27,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,587. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.