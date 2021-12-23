GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 1,952 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

QUAL traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,096 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.