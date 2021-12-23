GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,765 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. 56,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

