GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 24,951 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,951 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,816,102. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

