GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $57,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.43.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $252.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.93. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.