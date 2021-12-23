GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $216.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.95. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.46 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

