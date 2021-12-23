GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYC. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

