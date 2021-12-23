GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.08 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

