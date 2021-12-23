GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

