H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.63 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEO. Raymond James upped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

HEO opened at C$2.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of C$1.93 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$220.89 million and a P/E ratio of 89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.