Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,138 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $72,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

