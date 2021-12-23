Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.50.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.