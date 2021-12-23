HAPI (HAPI) Price Hits $34.39 on Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. HAPI has a total market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $871,445.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $34.39 or 0.00067823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007068 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 561,929 coins and its circulating supply is 540,490 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

