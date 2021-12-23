Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $225.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

