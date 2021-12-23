Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after buying an additional 729,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.