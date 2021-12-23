Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.67 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

AMETEK stock opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.