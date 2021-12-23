Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after purchasing an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after purchasing an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.