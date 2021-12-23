Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,644 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,144,829,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,732,000 after acquiring an additional 147,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $247.18 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

