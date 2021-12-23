Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,876 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

