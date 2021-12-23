Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,001 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 10.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,594,000 after acquiring an additional 624,249 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 545,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $41.92.

