Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPM opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

