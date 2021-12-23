HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $9.85 on Monday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $258.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 165.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Immunic by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.