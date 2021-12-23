HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of SLGL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.24. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

