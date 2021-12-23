HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Shares Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,227,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,579 shares during the period. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF accounts for about 19.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $131,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

LGH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,075. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31.

