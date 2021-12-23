Head-To-Head Analysis: Cardax (CDXI) vs. Its Peers

Cardax (OTCMKTS: CDXI) is one of 909 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cardax to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% Cardax Competitors -4,189.03% -129.54% -14.10%

This is a summary of current ratings for Cardax and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardax Competitors 5269 19427 41815 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 79.60%. Given Cardax’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardax has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardax and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 -$5.06 million -0.10 Cardax Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.06

Cardax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cardax. Cardax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cardax rivals beat Cardax on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

