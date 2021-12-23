Head to Head Review: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Blue Owl Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.48 $326.36 million $2.97 12.50 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Federated Hermes and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 1 1 0 2.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus target price of $35.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Federated Hermes pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 22.11% 26.38% 15.24% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Blue Owl Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

