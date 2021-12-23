Head to Head Review: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A N/A Lantheus -8.84% 4.17% 2.50%

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Lantheus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 241.41 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Lantheus $339.41 million 5.81 -$13.47 million ($0.51) -57.16

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantheus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global WholeHealth Partners and Lantheus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantheus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lantheus has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.38%. Given Lantheus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lantheus is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Lantheus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lantheus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lantheus beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment produces and markets products, radiopharmacies, PMFs, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices throughout the United States. The International segment operations offers direct distribution in Canada and Puerto Rico; third-party distribution in Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America; and EXINI business in Sweden. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, MA.

