Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 7.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,523,000 after buying an additional 1,501,072 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $78,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $75.11. 30,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

