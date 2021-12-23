Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HP. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

