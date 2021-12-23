Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $4.19. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 220,872 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLDCY. HSBC raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

